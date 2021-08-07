Special Weather Statement issued for Duplin, Lenoir by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Duplin; Lenoir A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lenoir and northern Duplin Counties through 730 AM EDT At 701 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warsaw, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kinston, Warsaw, Mount Olive, Kornegay, Deep Run, Bowdens, Beautancus, Kenansville, Albertson, Sarecta, Faison, Pink Hill, Calypso and Sandy Bottom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
