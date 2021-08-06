Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

South Dakota’s Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising

By STEPHEN GROVES
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEh6b_0bKhc6L800
1 of 8

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills of South Dakota roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off, with mostly mask-less rallygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and rock shows, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Organizers expect at least 700,000 people during the 10-day event that is a rendezvous for bikers, who connect over their love for motorcycles. For some, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime goal to make it to Sturgis; others faithfully make the pilgrimage year after year.

“It’s just a great big family atmosphere, everybody’s out here for the same purpose — we all love motorcycles,” said Aaron Harper. “If you’re a motorcyclist, you have to see it at least once in your life.”

Public health experts — and some locals — worry the rally will again play host to coronavirus infections, after hundreds of rallygoers were infected last year. Only about 46% of adults who live in the county that hosts Sturgis are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with 60.6% nationwide. Virus infections are on the rise in South Dakota after a steady decline through the spring and early summer. The Department of Health reported a 68% jump in virus infections last week, with the highly contagious delta variant spurring a larger share of those infections.

Last year’s rally transformed Sturgis, usually a quiet community of under 7,000 residents, into a travel hub comparable to a major U.S. city. One analysis of anonymous cellphone data found that well over half of counties in the country were visited by someone who attended Sturgis. A team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control concluded that last year’s rally ended up looking like a “superspreader event.”

This year, the rally is expected to be even bigger. The city held an opening ceremony Friday for the 81st iteration of the event — something it skipped in 2020 in an attempt to tamp down the crowds.

Jody Perewitz, the rally’s ceremonial grand marshal, said she was “ecstatic” to see how many people came for the opening ceremony. Motorcycles stretched for blocks as crowds strolled Main Street, the heart of the rally.

The biggest step city officials took this year to mitigate the risk of infections was allowing rallygoers to drink on public property, with the goal of spreading the crowds into the open air. Bars and food stalls that stretch for blocks also offer open-air seating.

“We’re out in the wide open,” said Pam Williamson, a rallygoer from Kansas who also attended last year’s gathering. “If you want to wear a mask, that’s your business. If you don’t, that’s your business.”

If last year’s rally was marked by defiance of coronavirus precautions, with T-shirts on sale that read, “Screw COVID. I went to Sturgis,” this year the pandemic appeared to hardly be an afterthought amid a crowd that embraces the risks and lifestyle of the open road.

“A lot of that, I don’t worry too much about,” said J.J. Vilella, who said he has not received a COVID-19 vaccine. “If it happens, it happens.”

The rally is known as a place where people let loose, strolling the streets in minimal attire and body painting. On Thursday, one woman walked through downtown with a goat on a leash. A man sat on a bench with a rifle as passersby smiled and nodded.

Health experts say big gatherings provide fertile ground to start a wave of infections. That didn’t seem to slow the Sturgis crowds.

“It’s in the back of your mind, you think about it a little bit,” said Harper. The Nebraska resident has not received a vaccine yet, but said he intends to. “But you’ve got to live your life and enjoy it and have fun still.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Sturgis, SD
Government
State
South Dakota State
Sturgis, SD
Health
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Ap#The Department Of Health#Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Patrol: Nebraska pilot hurt in North Dakota plane crash

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Omaha, Nebraska man who was seriously hurt when he crashed a small plane west of Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Jeffrey Koloster had just left the West Fargo Municipal Airport when the plane struck treetops and crashed into a soybean field. It took fire crews about 40 minutes to free Kloster from the wreckage, KFGO radio reported.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Coronavirus cases close North Carolina courthouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina courthouse will remain closed for the rest of the week after a group of people tested positive for the coronavirus and dozens of others quarantine. Five employees working onsite at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and a...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Indiana virus spread surges while many remain unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of counties at or approaching high risk for community spread of COVID-19 is surging as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads in Indiana, where nearly half of the eligible population remains unvaccinated. On Monday, 43 counties were in Indiana’s second-riskiest category for the spread of...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Michigan panel OKs leaving masking up to school districts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Board of Education approved a resolution that supports allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors. Following a tense, daylong meeting, the Democratic-majority board signed off on the resolution in a 5-2...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska to pursue DNA samples it failed to collect

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska law enforcement agencies failed to collect DNA samples from more than 21,000 people arrested for or convicted of certain crimes over the past 25 years, in part because of confusion caused by changes to state law, officials said. The state Department of Public Safety identified...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Mine waste processor reaches plea agreement in arsenic case

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Minerals, which operated a plant to turn mining waste into roofing materials in Anaconda, has reached a plea agreement in a federal case charging the company with exposing its employees to unsafe levels of arsenic, which can cause cancer. The company, based in Tinley Park,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy