MANHEIM TWP, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect. Authorities state that at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 24th, 2021, the pictured female entered the BB&T Bank at 1676 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, and purported herself to be another person. The other person she pretended to be was an actual customer of the bank. The depicted female then withdrew $8,500.00 worth of funds from the victim’s bank, after convincing the bank teller that she was the true account holder. The depicted female then fled the bank after obtaining the money.