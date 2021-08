Along with Robert Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their respective versions of the Caped Crusader in The Flash, the Batman corner of the DC Universe will soon get more attention in the cinematic realm thanks to Batgirl. Last week, it was announced that In the Heights star Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon for the HBO Max exclusive movie, and now word’s come in that J.K. Simmons, who played Commissioner James Gordon in Justice League, is being eyed to reprise the role.