Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

GR8 People Partners with PandoLogic’s AI-enabled Programmatic Job Advertising Platform

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Leading talent acquisition software innovator GR8 People announced a new partnership with PandoLogic, the leader in programmatic job advertising, to connect employers more efficiently to job seekers through programmatic sourcing. The integration between pandoIQ and GR8 People’s One-Experience Talent Platform enables employers to:. Centralize job advertising spend...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruitment Advertising#Advertising Campaign#Productivity#People Partners#Pandologic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Agio Disrupts the IT Support Landscape with AI-Enabled Service Platform

Agio, a leading hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization, unveils their new AI-enabled service platform, AgioNow, a powerful tech stack that supports a full range of managed IT and cybersecurity services. This launch was funded by an investment from Point72 Hyperscale and is a result of an 18-month technology buildout...
Businessaithority.com

Conviva and the Trade Desk Partner to Improve Contextual Advertising for Premium Streaming Publishers

Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, and global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide the streaming advertising industry the contextual content signals needed in the bidstream to improve their connected TV campaigns based on signals and effectiveness. Together, the two companies will help premium publishers supply programmatic buyers with the network, genre, rating, length and other detailed data sorely lacking in the streaming industry while still maintaining data control. Details of the partnership, product offering, participating publishers and how premium publishers can participate and benefit, will be available via a webinar in August.
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Lee partners with Amazon Advertising

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of The Columbus Telegram, recently announced the company will work with Amazon Advertising to offer “Over The Top,” or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers across the country. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.
Businessaithority.com

Amity Partners with Leadership Platform Ritrovo to Enable Future Leaders around the Globe

Amity, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider for social features and experiences, announces its partnership with London-based Ritrovo to power its platform for personalised leadership development and help close the global leadership skills gap. Ritrovo is working to enable aspiring leaders with access to a global platform that supports their leadership growth through...
Softwareinsurancebusinessmag.com

Convr gains patent for AI platform

Insurtech company Convr has announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent relating to technology underlying the company’s d3 Intake platform. The d3 Intake platform virtually eliminates submission paperwork, Convr said. The platform automates the intake of documents that might relate to loss history, credit score, employment history, salary verification, health inspection documents, and more. The platform is able to do this through machine learning, Convr said.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

App Data Room Mobile Sales Enablement Platform

The developers of the App Data Room app had a vision for a productivity and business tool that would allow users to be productive no matter where they happened to be located. In today's business world where deals are happening around the clock, this is an absolute necessity. “App Data...
TechnologyHealthcareFinanceNews.com

3M partners with Waystar on AI revenue capture

3M is partnering with Waystar on AI automated revenue capture for the over 6,000 health systems and hospitals nationwide that are clients of its Health Information Systems division. Waystar leverages data from claims processed on its platform, representing 500,000 providers and 40% of the U.S. population, according to the companies....
Technologytech.co

Hootsuite Acquires AI Platform Heyday for $60M

Social media management service Hootsuite has acquired artificial intelligence chatbot start-up Heyday for $60 million. The deal, announced today by Hootsuite, is another sign that the already-good social media tool is shoring up any deficiencies it has when it comes to ecommerce and customer support. With a strong customer service...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

London based Infinity Maritime, an Alternative Finance Digital Platform, Partners Lloyd’s Register to Support Maritime Sustainability

Has announced a partnership with Lloyd’s Register in order to enhance maritime sustainability. “Following on from the announcement of collaboration with … international ship brokers, Infinity Maritime reflects the maritime ecosystem by announcing its partnership with … Classification Society Lloyd’s Register to verify the sustainability of its fleet and enhance their environmental and operational performance.”
Internetaithority.com

BLKBOX.ai launches Intelligent Media Buying Platform, Enabling Companies to Scale Profitably

$378B spent on digital ad spend every year, BLKBOX has set out to disrupt the way advertisers and agencies buy and manage digital media as spend. BLKBOX Over $378B is spent every year on digital ad spend as companies seek to engage consumers online using the latest technology to enhance their user experience and make purchases. AdTech business BLKBOX is launching their intelligent media platform to help companies make this ad spend go further and faster for them. Their SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform generates profitable campaigns and scale ad spend 3x while reducing the time taken to manage end-to-end media buying from 6 hours to just 6 minutes.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Feedzai Buys FinTech AI Platform Revelock

Artificial intelligence FinTech Feedzai announced Wednesday (Aug. 4) it has acquired Revelock, a behavioral biometric platform. The companies say their combined capabilities allow financial institutions and merchants around the world to detect and stop financial crime before it happens. “More than 20 percent of the world’s money flows through Feedzai,...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Bristol digital platform helps boost young people’s job skills

Young people whose prospects have been impacted by Covid-19 are benefitting from a work experience scheme. Freestyle Bristol is an online platform run by young people aiming to allow participants to learn new skills. Producer Azélie Bourassa said organisations like this were needed after a "tough year". "Young people have...
Businessaithority.com

Venzee Secures New Partnership After Customer Promotes Venzee’s AI Platform to Their Retailer Partner

Venzee Technologies Inc., the leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Product Data, announced a new partnership with a major US-based specialty retailer serving the furniture and homeware market. According to John Abrams, CEO of Venzee, “This partnership grew out of a highly successful implementation of Venzee’s Mesh Connector™ technology that significantly...
Technologymartechseries.com

Dataiku Raises $400M at a $4.6B Valuation to Enable Everyday AI in the Enterprise

Dataiku, the world’s leading platform for Everyday AI, today announced $400M in Series E investment led by Tiger Global, with participation from several existing investors, including ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, FirstMark Capital, Battery Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, and Dawn Capital, as well as new investors including Insight Partners, Eurazeo, Lightrock, and Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel. This capital, which brings the company’s valuation to $4.6B, will power Dataiku’s mission to systemize the use of data for exceptional business results.
ElectronicsTwice

Knowles Releases AI-Enabled TWS Development Kit with Premium Features

New TWS development kit shortens design cycle for OEMs and accelerates timeline to bring TWS products with advanced features to market. ITASCA, Ill., August 5, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio processing, and precision device solutions, today announces the availability of its AI-enabled True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Development Platform to accelerate the product development process, from entry-level to premium applications. With this new solution, OEMs gain access to a fully operational TWS development kit, which includes pre-tuned and pre-configured earbuds designed by Knowles paired with a powerful Bluetooth®-enabled processing platform. The earbuds come designed with Knowles SiSonicTM MEMS Microphone Arrays, voice vibration sensors, and a choice of premium speaker driver assemblies with Knowles Balanced Armatures to drive the development of advanced TWS features while reducing time-to-market and lowering the high costs associated with ground-up development. Knowles has engaged multiple partners to integrate premium features on this development kit, which enable manufacturers to quickly add Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, high definition (HD) audio, voice command, voice call algorithms, and AI-enabled conversation enhancement.
Economythedigitalship.com

Shell partners with Windward for digitally enabled trade compliance

Shell International Trading and Shipping Company is to integrate Windward’s proprietary AI-powered predictive intelligence solution to further streamline its trade compliance processes. Windward’s digital solution will help Shell to quickly and effectively verify that potential business partners are not a compliance risk. Windward’s technology solution is powered by advanced algorithms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy