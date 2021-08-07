GR8 People Partners with PandoLogic’s AI-enabled Programmatic Job Advertising Platform

$378B spent on digital ad spend every year, BLKBOX has set out to disrupt the way advertisers and agencies buy and manage digital media as spend. BLKBOX Over $378B is spent every year on digital ad spend as companies seek to engage consumers online using the latest technology to enhance their user experience and make purchases. AdTech business BLKBOX is launching their intelligent media platform to help companies make this ad spend go further and faster for them. Their SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform generates profitable campaigns and scale ad spend 3x while reducing the time taken to manage end-to-end media buying from 6 hours to just 6 minutes.