Try this new, heavy-blooming version of a Pennsylvania native hydrangea: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * Botanical name: Hydrangea arborescens ‘Haas’ Halo’. * What it is: This variety of our native smooth hydrangea is not only sturdy-stemmed and heat-tough, it’s distinctive for its large, 14-inch-wide white clusters of lacecap flowers as opposed to the floppy, white balls of the straight species. Flowers start opening in July and look good into fall.www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0