Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Try this new, heavy-blooming version of a Pennsylvania native hydrangea: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

By George Weigel
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * Botanical name: Hydrangea arborescens ‘Haas’ Halo’. * What it is: This variety of our native smooth hydrangea is not only sturdy-stemmed and heat-tough, it’s distinctive for its large, 14-inch-wide white clusters of lacecap flowers as opposed to the floppy, white balls of the straight species. Flowers start opening in July and look good into fall.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
93K+
Followers
44K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wall, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weigel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Hydrangea Arborescens#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Coyote or dog? DNA results are in for starving pup found in Pennsylvania state park

A puppy found about a month ago in Poe Paddy State Park in Centre County is a coyote, according to a DNA test. The small female canine was initially thought to be a shepherd mix puppy. But the circumstances under which she was found and her appearance left enough questions unanswered that Centre Wildlife Care in Lemont, where she is being cared for by wildlife rehabilitators, decided to run a DNA test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy