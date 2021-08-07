Top 10 fishing spots in the Chicago area

Nothing tops holding a coho with the Loop as a backdrop or catching and releasing a smallmouth bass across Lake Shore Drive from the Buckingham Fountain. This list of top fishing spots is Chicago-focused. Nearby out-of-state favorites are for another day. In Illinois, those 16 and older need a fishing license. Options are a resident one-day ($5.50), resident senior ($7.75) or resident ($15). A Lake Michigan Salmon Stamp ($6.50) is needed if fishing for salmon or trout on Lake Michigan. If buying online, tack on extra charges.