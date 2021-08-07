PSL all-time top scorers: Who has won the most Golden Boots?

With the goodbye to Leo Messi, confirmed this Thursday for the club, Barça loses the best player in his story. Your statistics confirm it without any doubt. And that, by the ranks of the club, passed players from the size of Johan Cruyff, Diego Armando Maradona or Ladislao Kubala. The Argentine scorer palmarés, who turned 33 on June 24, is tremendously forceful. With him in the template, the entity has won four of its five cups of Europe. He could not be on the grass or the bench in the second, the accomplished before the arsenal in Paris in 2006, by injury, but was decisive in the following three, the two achieved before the United in 2009 and 2011, and the conquered Before Juventus, in 2015, with his friends Luis Suárez and Neymar next.