Antiabortion activists at Supreme Court cite an unlikely authority for overturning Roe v. Wade: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Robert Barnes
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntiabortion activists are citing an unlikely authority for their arguments that Roe v. Wade is a misguided ruling that deserves to be overturned: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, who died last September, is invoked repeatedly in many of the 70 friend-of-the-court briefs urging the Supreme Court to use a Mississippi case this fall to overturn the nearly 50-year-old precedent that established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

www.washingtonpost.com

