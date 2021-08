During last night’s meeting of the Big Spring City Council, Mayor Shannon Thomason stated the delta variant has hit locally and resulted in exponential rises, resulting in 128 positive cases in Big Spring and Howard County as of 5 PM Tuesday afternoon. He advised that the variant is a lot more contagious than the initial COVID-19, and now there is also a lambda variant. At this time, there have been no deaths as a result of the variant but there are 12 cases that are hospitalized at this time, including 3 in ICU.