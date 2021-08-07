Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Lobos ready to hit the field on Monday

By Thomas Bingham tbingham@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time for Longview to start the final preparation for the 2021 high school football season. It begins its fall camp conditioning on Monday and participates in its first practice of the year on Wednesday. All its work over the next couple of weeks will set up important readiness for the August 28th Jerry Jones Classic season opener against Denton Ryan at The Star in Frisco, and the many games beyond that this season.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Texarkana, TX
Longview, TX
Education
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#American Football#One Hundred Percent#Longview High School#Thsca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy