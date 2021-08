NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Zoo’s meerkat mob has seven members. All were born at the Nashville Zoo except for the mom, Victoria. “Victoria, our dominant female, is very vivacious. She’s in your business all the time and wants to know what you’re doing. The rest of them are pretty submissive,” said Jessica Hankins. “Victoria’s definitely got the biggest personality, but they all have one.”