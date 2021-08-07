Cancel
All the Ways Spotify Tracks You—and How to Stop It

By Matt Burgess, WIRED UK
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook and Google are the web’s biggest advertising powerhouses. But Spotify has ambitions to rival them. And it has all the data it needs to do just that. Each day hundreds of millions of people use Spotify on their phones, tablets, and desktops—most often remaining logged in as they move from one device to the next. With each track played, playlist created, and podcast listened to, we all feed more information into Spotify’s big data machine. More than 100 billion data points are created every day.

