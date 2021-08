On August 4, Academic HealthPlans, Inc. (AHP) published a data incident notification, alerting students to the cyberattack. After an investigation, “AHP determined that an email phishing attack that targeted AHP employees may have resulted in unauthorized access to emails and attachments in the two employees’ email accounts,” the notice states. “Although no evidence was found during the investigation that indicated that any emails in the employees’ accounts were in fact acquired or accessed, AHP could not rule out that possibility.”