Robinhood app’s first week of trading leads string of stock market wins
The S&P 500 continued its string of record highs last week to kick off what could potentially be its seventh straight month of gains. Trading app Robinhood stole the show on Wall Street in its first full week of trading following its July 29 initial public offering, which priced at $38 per share. Robinhood shares surged as high as $85 per share on heavy volume before finishing the week at around $55.www.freep.com
