Markets

Robinhood app’s first week of trading leads string of stock market wins

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 continued its string of record highs last week to kick off what could potentially be its seventh straight month of gains. Trading app Robinhood stole the show on Wall Street in its first full week of trading following its July 29 initial public offering, which priced at $38 per share. Robinhood shares surged as high as $85 per share on heavy volume before finishing the week at around $55.

Related
Businessai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) * S&P500, Dow Jones Industrial average hit records. * 10-year Treasury yields fall after strong auction. * Oil gains as White House says not calling for hike. NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price...
Stockswealthmanagement.com

The 20 ETFs with the Best Five-Year Returns

Based on five-year returns. Data as of 8/9/2021. Minimum of $5 million in net assets. Excludes inverse and leveraged ETFs. Aniket Ullal is VP, ETF Data and Analytics for CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research. Aniket founded First Bridge Data, a leading source for global ETF data and analytics that was acquired by CFRA in August 2019.
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Ride Current Market Rally on Solid Economic Data

Wall Street has again impressed investors with the two major indices hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indices rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, to close at all-time highs on Aug 6. Investors seem to be optimistic about the latest jobs report, which highlights improving...
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks end higher on Wall Street as Big Tech climbs

Major U.S. stock indexes shook off a weak start and ended higher Thursday, notching another round of record highs for the S&P 500 and, just barely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose 0.3%. Small-company stocks fell. Gains for several big technology companies including Apple countered weakness in other sectors including industrial companies. News on the economy was mixed. Unemployment claims fell for the third straight week, another sign the job market is healing. However, wholesale prices rose 1% last month.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set for muted open after jobs, inflation data

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, ahead of earnings reports from major companies including Walt Disney. The Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims...
Stocksdailyjournal.net

Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street as technology lags

Stocks were slightly lower Thursday in quiet early trading as weakness in chipmakers and other tech companies offsets gains in other sectors including health care. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Helping Keep Dow, S&P 500 on Positive Ground

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%. In company news, FleetCor (FLT)...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P 500 hit records as inflation growth slows

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit intraday records on Wednesday, as data indicated U.S. inflation growth may have peaked, while sectors tied to economic growth advanced on the heels of the passage of a large infrastructure bill. The Labor Department said the consumer...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Leading Dow, S&P 500 Higher Wednesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.4%. In company news, Upstart (UPST)...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Infrastructure Progress Sends Dow, S&P 500 to New Highs

The Senate on Tuesday green-lit a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was greeted with cheers by much of the market – though, not all of it. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act lived up to its name by passing the Senate 69-30. The bill, if passed, would authorize about $550 billion in new federal spending on traditional infrastructure such as roads, tunnels and bridges, as well as on projects such as expanding access to broadband internet and building electric-vehicle charging stations.
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market Has A Green Light For Wednesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,205-point plateau and it's tipped to extend its gains on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Edge Higher as Banks, Industrials Offset Tech Slide

Stocks are ending another jagged day mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. Crude oil rose 2.7% after slumping the day before. Food distributor Sysco surged 6.5% after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern jumped 7.5% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.35%.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Wobble; Tech Companies Slip, Offsetting Other Gains

USA Women's Olympic Water Polo Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson holds her gold medal as she poses for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange, before ringing the opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Tuesday as losses from technology...

