Robinhood app’s first week of trading leads string of stock market wins

The Senate on Tuesday green-lit a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was greeted with cheers by much of the market – though, not all of it. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act lived up to its name by passing the Senate 69-30. The bill, if passed, would authorize about $550 billion in new federal spending on traditional infrastructure such as roads, tunnels and bridges, as well as on projects such as expanding access to broadband internet and building electric-vehicle charging stations.