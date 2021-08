Charlotte County commissioners want to weigh in on the first modern plan to control water levels in Lake Okeechobee. The county’s new Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody gave them the rundown last week of the newest proposals for how to release water from the giant lake some 75 miles away. It’s not great news for Southwest Florida, according to Moody, because the Army Corps of Engineers believes the west coast can handle more damaging water flows from the lake than the east coast can, so they are proposing to protect the east coast at the expense of the west coast.