African Asylum Seekers “Caught in Hell”

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Senate confirmed Ur Jaddou to become director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She will become the first woman and first of Arab and Mexican descent holding the position. The agency hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed leader in over two years. Jaddou, the daughter of Mexican and Iraqi immigrants, was the lead attorney at USCIS during the Obama administration. Jaddou’s confirmation comes after years of continuous changes within the agency during the Trump administration, during which USCIS altered its focus from providing immigration benefits to executing policies to restrict immigration. Under the Biden administration, the agency has taken steps to reverse these immigration policies, terminating a previous change to the U.S. citizenship test and adjusting ways people discuss immigrants in public. BuzzFeed News.