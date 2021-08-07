Cancel
Immigration

African Asylum Seekers “Caught in Hell”

By Deanna Garcia
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Divine Tikum Kem spent 15 months in two immigration jails in Louisiana. He was caught up in the mass deportation of Black asylum seekers at the end of the Trump administration. Now, he’s one of four African complainants whose experiences in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention are depicted in a complaint filed with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, ICE and other officials by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative. The complaint seeks to close these detention centers, safely release ICE detainees and terminate ICE detention. It showcases dehumanizing practices the immigrants went through, including a lack of clean drinking water. Truthout.

