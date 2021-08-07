Friendly Fire: Cuomo’s downfall, New York City’s vax mandate and Ciattarelli’s new weapon
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we intend to prove it. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with Editorial Page Editor Tom Moran.www.nj.com
