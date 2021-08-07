Friendly Fire: Cuomo’s downfall, New York City’s vax mandate and Ciattarelli’s new weapon

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday August 10th, the surprise announcement coming in the wake of the New York Attorney General’s report, detailing allegations of sexual harassment from 11 women against the governor. Given Cuomo’s defiance in the face of harsh criticism as well as the New York COVID-19 nursing home scandal, many believed he intended to serve out the remainder of his term. This past week, leaders on both sides of the political spectrum spoke out encouraging Cuomo to resign, and some New York state officials even planned for impeachment. After resigning, what happens next to Cuomo and the New York governor seat? Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy join to break down what legal battles Andrew Cuomo may soon face as well as what his resignation means for the leadership of New York.