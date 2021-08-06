Recovered gravestone helps reveal story of 1700s African American family in Norwich

Norwich Historian Dale Plummer looks over a recently uncovered gravestone Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Slater Museum at Norwich Free Academy. The carved gravestone belonged to a African American girl, Dezenah Zibbere,12, who died in 1781 in Norwich. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Dezenah Zibbere died in Norwich at age 11 on Oct. 17, 1781, just five months after her 13-year-old sister, Rodisa, and in the same year their brother, Bristo, was fighting in the American Revolutionary War.

Those facts are just a few snippets in the story of an early African American family that city Historian Dale Plummer and Slater Memorial Museum interim Director Dayne Rugh are piecing together.

Much of the story remains a mystery: how they were emancipated from slavery, how did they succeed financially to purchase a house in Norwich and at least three carved gravestones in the Norwichtown burial ground, and who was the wife and mother of this family experiencing such success and tragedy.

And just how did Dezenah’s gravestone end up in Savannah, Ga., in 2020?

Plummer received a call a year ago from Paul Thompson of Savannah. Thompson's neighbor, Linda Brewster, 82, had been cleaning out the College Park, Ga., house of her daughter, who had died recently of cancer. She found a well-worn gravestone leaning against the front steps.

Brewster hauled the 70-pound stone home, never trying to read the faded inscription. She leaned it against her carport, where it caught the eye of her “dear neighbor,” Thompson. He deciphered the faded wording:

“Dezenah Zibbere. Died Oct. 17, 1781 in the 12th year of her age,” The carved image of a face with wings is visible at the top, with puffy clouds above.

“I said, 'wait, before you take it anywhere, let me look at it,'” Thompson said Thursday. “I read the stone and did some basic research on the internet. I found the Zibbere family had someone in the Revolutionary War.”

And he found that the family had lived in Norwich, so he called Norwich City Hall, and was referred to the city historian.

“I’m just floored,” Brewster said Friday. “I didn’t know what I would do with it. As soon as my neighbor made it clear to me that this was the tombstone of an African American girl, he got the ball rolling and called the (Norwich historian).”

“I was thrilled when I got that phone call!” Plummer said Thursday.

But the pandemic intervened. Last week, Plummer finally felt safe enough to drive to Savannah to meet Brewster and Thompson and share what he had learned about the Zibberes. He laid the stone on a foam sheet and drove it home to Norwich.

Plummer had arranged with Slater Museum Director Vivian Zoe last year to have the stone stored at Slater for evaluation and safekeeping. Rugh has been serving as interim museum director since Zoe retired this spring.

“I was so glad to get that back to you,” Thompson said. “I like doing things like this. I figured somebody cared enough about this girl to give her a headstone, and had the means to do it.”

Brewster had one connection to Norwich. She, her then-husband, Lloyd "Hank" Ingram, and young daughter lived in New Canaan. Ingram bought a Lum’s Restaurant franchise in Norwich and got an apartment in the city. The couple separated, and Ingram became active in the city and served on the Norwich City Council from December 1979 to April 1980, when he resigned. Plummer said Ingram moved out of town at some point.

Ingram moved several times before settling in Charleston, S.C., where he died about five years ago. He left his estate to their daughter, Heather Reese.

“I don’t know where it came from, where he had it hidden,” Brewster said of the gravestone. “I don’t know if he took this with him all the way.”

Dezenah’s gravestone apparently had disappeared about 40 years ago, Plummer said, and her father’s stone had vanished more than 100 years ago.

The 1895 book “Old Houses of the Ancient Town of Norwich” by Mary E. Perkins recorded the haunting inscription of Bristo Zibbere Sr.’s stone: “A captive from the land of Affica who died in 1783 at age 66.” But the inscription is not listed five years later, when George S. Porter started an inventory of all the graves in the Norwichtown burial ground.

“It could turn up,” Plummer said. “You never know.”

Enslaved and freed Blacks were buried at the rear of the burial ground, on a steep slope now bordering Meadows Plaza at 47 Town St. Few gravestones remain, including some uncarved stone markers.

A small footstone with Rodisa Ziberre’s name and death date marks her burial site. An illegible larger gravestone leans against the footstone. Plummer said that could be her headstone, moved to that spot at some point.

Plummer and Rugh have documented some key points of the family's history.

In 1980, retired Bacon Academy instructor Barbara W. Brown and genealogist James M. Rose wrote an invaluable resource book, “Black Roots in Southeastern Connecticut 1650-1900," published by Gale Research Co. in Detroit.

The book recorded that Bristo Ziberre Jr. served in the army from 1776-81, likely for the duration of the American Revolutionary War, “and was present at the surrender of Gen. Burgoyne" — British Gen. John Burgoyne’s surrender at the seminal Battle of Saratoga, N.Y., in 1777. Norwich native and then American patriot Gen. Benedict Arnold played a key role in the American victory that helped persuade France to side with the American colonies.

The entry continued to say that Bristo Jr. was emancipated by one Joshua Downer of Preston on Dec. 9, 1778. Plummer said it was common for enslaved men to receive their freedom in exchange for service in the army. About 5,000 African Americans are known to have served in the Revolution, Plummer said.

Bristo Jr. married a Sylvia in Norwich on May 24, 1781, and apparently moved to Rensselaerville, N.Y., where he died April 11, 1813, at age 60.

Another entry stated that Elijah Richards of Norwich sold a house in Norwich to Bristo Ziberre Sr. and his son Bristo Jr. in 1778. The sale in the Norwich land records does not give the location. Plummer speculated it probably was in Norwichtown or Bean Hill, as the downtown area had its own burial ground.

Another curious entry in the “Black Roots” book describes a man named Bristo who was freed in 1751 in Preston, 27 years before Bristo Jr. had been emancipated by a Preston man.

“Is that our man?” Plummer said of Bristo Sr. “Could be.”

But Plummer said Bristo was a common name for enslaved Africans, short for Bristol, England, a major slave trading port.

Rugh said the family lived at a time when anti-slavery activism was brewing in Norwich. A lengthy column in the Norwich Packet in 1774 scolded Americans for complaining of being “enslaved” by the British, when Americans were enslaving Africans.

“If we are the sons of liberty,” Rugh recalled of the column’s sentiment, “let’s live up to that name.”

At the time of the Revolution, Norwich had the second-highest African American population in Connecticut, about 200 people, Rugh said.

Along with research on the Zibbere family, Plummer and Rugh are contemplating the future of Dezenah’s gravestone. The city could re-erect it in the burial ground next to her sister. But the base of the stone that would set in the ground is broken off. And there’s the uncertainty of its preservation there.

“My feeling is, if we return it to the burial ground, is anything good going to happen to it?” Plummer said.

His preference would be to erect a replica — although he admitted he is not a fan of synthetic materials — and keep the original stone in Slater’s care.

Plummer would love to be contacted by any Zibbere descendants. He recalled that several years ago, a descendant of Guy Drock, a former enslaved blacksmith who owned a house on Church Street, contacted him after finding a column Plummer had written about Drock in The Day in the mid-1990s.

Rugh said he also would like to erect a marker in the oft-overlooked sloped rear of the historic burial ground explaining its significance and listing the known people buried there. Plummer would like to ask the state to conduct a ground-penetrating radar survey to see how many burials can be found.

Plummer explained those options to Brewster and Thompson during his trip to Savannah last week, Thompson said.

“My thought is it’s completely appropriate to put a replica there,” Thompson said. “Who knows what could happen, now that it’s gotten attention. It’s sad that it gotten taken away from Norwich, but I’m glad it got restored. I think there are a lot of people who don’t know about the history of slavery in the North.”