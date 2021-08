The Yankees may be allergic to playing non-competitive games – they have the most 1-2 run games in baseball in 2021 – but I’m not going to complain as long as they come out on the good side. That happened again today, as the Yankees dispatched the Marlins 4-2 to improve their record to 55-48 on the season. Here are some facts about the Yankees right now, which may catch you by surprise: