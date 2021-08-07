Bond denied for Augusta man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother
An Augusta man accused of killing his 75-year-old grandmother will remain in jail for now, a judge ruled Friday. Tory M. Sapp Jr., 20, called 911 on June 28. Inside the home he was sharing with Rosalynn Sapp, emergency personnel found her dead with four stab wounds to the chest. Sapp told officers voices had been telling him to kill, said Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Gonzalez-Acevedo.www.augustachronicle.com
