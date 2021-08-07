Cancel
Get ready for Parisian landmarks to play starring role in 2024 Olympics

By Rachel Axon, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

TOKYO – Beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower. Skateboarding at the Place de la Concorde. Equestrian at the Château de Versailles.

In three years’ time, the Olympic Games will find themselves amid some of the most iconic Parisian landmarks. Tokyo organizers will pass the torch to Paris 2024 at the closing ceremony here on Sunday, and the French hosts offered a glimpse of what their Games could be.

“We are already waiting 100 years to bring this Olympic flag back to Paris, so the excitement is very strong on our team and back home in France,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the organizing committee.

“With Paris 2024, our ambition is to open a new model to open the Games to more people,” he added. “Our plan is based on taking sport out of its traditional spaces and putting competitions at the heart of the city in front of the most famous Parisian landmarks.”

A photo illustration shows beach volleyball being played next to the Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Games in Paris. Paris 2024

Paris organizers will mark the handoff by unfurling the world’s largest flag atop the Eiffel Tower during the ceremony here. Led by French athletes and undisclosed special guests, the handoff will mark Paris taking over as host of the Summer Olympics once these Games close.

The city last hosted in 1924, and it received these Olympics in 2017 as part of a double award with Los Angeles, which will host in 2028.

The Paris Olympics will feature a majority of events and venues within 10 kilometers of the Olympic Village, with some notable exceptions. France, which hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019, will host soccer games throughout the country.

Surfing made its debut in Tokyo and will return in four years. But rather than surf off the coast of France, athletes will compete in Tahiti – a French territory more than 9,000 miles away.

“Every year in August, there is an international event taking place in Tahiti on the Teahupo’o wave, which, at this time of the year, is the best wave in the world,” Estanguet said. “And it’s a French wave, so why not mutualize these two events and make sure that the athletes who compete there also participate in the Games?”

The Paris Olympics will offer new opportunities for the public to participate, including by using the same course on the same day as Olympians in the marathon and road cycling.

Among their other unique changes is to create medals that can be shared. Instead of one solid piece of gold, silver or bronze, the Olympic medals can be split into four pieces for the athlete to give to those instrumental in their life or career.

All of it, organizers hope, can help leave their own impression on the Games.

As they prepared to receive the handoff, Paris officials praised Tokyo and Japan for their efforts to host the Games during a pandemic.

“Few host cities have ever done so much to host the Games,” Estanguet said. “It has been so good and so important to feel the energy of the athletes here again.”

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who has championed her city’s effort to bring the Games back to France, said they hope to have the Games like they envisioned when they started the bidding process in 2015.

“This is going to be the first big summer event in a post-COVID era,” Hidalgo said. “We’re hoping to be able to carry out a celebration.”

