5 books not to miss: Cecily Strong's grief memoir, psychological thriller 'Mrs. March'

By Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. “Mrs. March,” by Virginia Feito (Liveright, fiction)

What it’s about: The wife of a best-selling New York novelist begins a spiral into psychosis when she learns the detestable protagonist of his latest smash hit is based on her.

The buzz: “On her way to the screen played by Elisabeth Moss , Mrs. March is absolutely right – everyone is talking about her,” says a starred review from Kirkus Reviews .

2. “This Will All Be Over Soon,” by Cecily Strong (Simon & Schuster, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The “Saturday Night Live” star pens a powerful memoir about losing her cousin to brain cancer in early 2020, and learning to grieve him amid all the loss and heartache of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The buzz: “Strong shares her grief in the wake of her cousin’s death, both to liberate herself from the pain and to memorialize him,” says Kirkus Reviews .

More: Is the U.S. prepared for the next disaster? New book 'Disasterology' asks the hard questions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LBpM_0bKhW74l00
<strong>&ldquo;This Will All Be Over Soon,&rdquo; by Cecily Strong (Aug. 10):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2021/05/22/snl-finale-cecily-strong-drinks-and-sings-judge-jeanine-pirro/5231059001/" target="_blank">The &ldquo;Saturday Night Live&rdquo; star</a> pens a powerful memoir about losing her cousin to brain cancer in early 2020, and learning to grieve him amid all the loss and heartache of the COVID-19 pandemic. Simon & Schuster

3. “The Shimmering State,” by Meredith Westgate (Atria, fiction)

What it’s about: Two patients in recovery after using experimental memory drug Memoroxin have no memory of how they got there – or if their powerful attraction is a sign that they knew each other before.

The buzz: A ★★★½ (out of four) review for USA TODAY calls it “a dreamy and dazzling first novel.”

4. “Edge Case,” by YZ Chin (Ecco, fiction)

What it’s about: Edwina comes home to find her husband has suddenly packed a suitcase and left. Now she must uncover where he went, and why, sifting through memories of their relationship to pinpoint the moment it went wrong.

The buzz: “An endearingly offbeat story with particularly timely themes,” says Kirkus Reviews .

5. “In the Country of Others,” by Leila Slimani (Penguin, fiction)

What it’s about: Fair-skinned French Mathilde falls in love with dark-skinned Moroccan Amine. The couple raise a family in Morocco after WWII, but as tensions mount between Moroccans and the French colonists, the family is caught in the crossfire.

The buzz: “An affecting tale of evolution and revolution,” says Kirkus Reviews .

More: ‘Midnight Sun’ and ‘Twilight’ saga books getting new paperback editions: See the covers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 books not to miss: Cecily Strong's grief memoir, psychological thriller 'Mrs. March'

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

