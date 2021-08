https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210806165520-KPD080621_FancyFarmAndVaccinationPolitics.mp3

This week in Kentucky politics… politicians have been gearing up for Fancy Farm, which is still happening this weekend despite the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Mitch McConnell started airing radio ads urging people to get the vaccine. And Gov. Andy Beshear hasn’t issued a new mask mandate, but says he’s not taking it off the table.