Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston is narrowing down her men left and right on this season of The Bachelorette — we’re already at the final seven and pretty soon we’re going to meet the families. So when Blake Moynes says that he “doesn’t love Katie” in the previews, many of us are completely perplexed. Does Blake actually leave The Bachelorette?