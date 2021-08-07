Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Durant and US men extend dominance in Olympic basketball

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TOKYO (AP) — The American reign over Olympic men’s basketball lives on, even though the Tokyo Games took some work to win.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history as the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to for the 16th time in 19 tries.

The Americans had started their tournament with a loss to France, then ran off five consecutive victories.

“Everybody was questioning us,” U.S. forward Draymond Green. “This is special.”

It certainly was for Durant, who carried the team through so many victories for his record-tying third Olympic gold medal, and coach Gregg Popovich, who adds the gold to five NBA titles he’s won with the San Antonio Spurs.

“This one feels good because we went through a lot. We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, COVID, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose,” Durant said.

“We heard it all over the past few weeks about our team. To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys … to come together so fast — it was beautiful to see, it was beautiful to be a part of,” he said.

Popovich called coaching in the Olympics “the most responsibility I’ve ever felt.”

“You’re playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome,” Popovich said.

The gold medal wasn’t secure until Durant made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.

“I think when we look back at the competition we’ll be proud of ourselves,” said France’s Even Fournier. “We weren’t far off … We’re getting better.”

DIVING HISTORY

China finished off the in Olympic history when Cao Yuan outdueled teammate Yang Jian to win the men’s 10-meter platform title, giving the Chinese gold medals in seven of eight events at the Tokyo Games.

China’s 12 diving medals tied the record for most won in the sport at a single Olympics. The U.S. also won 12 at the 1932 Los Angeles Games, when the Americans swept all four events and nine of the 28 divers were from the host country.

The only event the Chinese didn’t win in Tokyo was men’s platform synchro, where they finished second.

IN THE WATER

Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves, Maddie Mussleman scored three times and the 14-5 in the water polo final. The U.S. won its third consecutive gold medal.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics.

ON THE WATER

In sprint canoe, Ronald Rauhe became the first man to win a medal in canoe sprint in five Olympics when Germany won the men’s kayak four 500 meters in the

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand had already won three gold medals but missed out on a fourth when the Kiwis finished fourth in the women’s kayak four 500. Hungary won the race.

Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova returned to the Olympics to win a bronze medal in the men’s canoe 1,000 after being stripped of his 2016 bronze medal for a positive doping test.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon. She withstood the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo more than 500 miles north of Tokyo, winning in 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds.

Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze. There were 88 runners entered in the field, with more than a dozen recording a “did not finish” in the heat. The race start had been moved ahead an hour to help runners avoid some of the heat.

“It was so hot, it was not easy,” Jepchirchir said. “I’m just thankful I managed (to cope) with that weather.”

WOMEN’S GOLF

Nelly Korda gave the U.S. a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory. Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Cao Yuan
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Ashleigh Johnson
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Ap#Americans#Nba#The San Antonio Spurs#Covid#Chinese#Kenyan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfullpresscoverage.com

Top 10 NBA Players Entering 2021-22 Season

With the tip-off of the 2021-22 season two months away, let’s indulge in one of my favorite things to do. Put out a top ten list. In this case, the top 10 players in the NBA. 10 – DAMIAN LILLARD. A walking bucket who has toiled in the far northwest,...
BasketballPosted by
Salina Post

Durant becomes top scorer in US men's Olympic history

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant is now the leading men's scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history. Durant made a 3-pointer in the second quarter Saturday night against the Czech Republic to give him 337 points in his Olympic career, passing Carmelo Anthony. Anthony scored 336 points in his four...
Basketballchatsports.com

Team USA overcomes sluggish start vs. Spain thanks to Kevin Durant, advances to Olympic men's basketball semifinals

SAITAMA, Japan -- Kevin Durant's case as the greatest Olympic basketball player ever is growing by the game. Team USA is badly in need of the chase. For the third straight Summer Olympics, Durant has been an offensive powerhouse as he has overwhelmed the challenges of the international game with his spectacular shooting skill. He was unstoppable in London, was unconscious in Rio and has been the lifeblood of a flawed Team USA in Tokyo.
NBAchatsports.com

Is Kevin Durant Right About US Dominance?

After the US won Olympic gold again, Kevin Durant said this on Twitter: “Talk about they catching up to us. Are you serious? This skill is unmatched.”. He’s right about that, mostly anyway. The other teams are less talented but spend a lot more time together and build tremendous cohesion. We saw that a lot when less gifted opponents still got a lot of backdoor plays against the deeper and more talented Team USA. We certainly saw it when France beat the US in the first game in Tokyo and wasn’t too far from doing so in the gold medal game.
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy