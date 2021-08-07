Cancel
Here are all the Siri commands that work offline on iPhone and iPad

By Asma Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn iOS 15, Siri comes with offline support to carry out requests without an internet connection like settings alarms, making phone calls, sending messages, controlling audio playback, adjusting Settings, and launching apps. Note that any audio recorded by the virtual assistant will not leave a user’s iPhone because Apple Neural Engine ensures all communication stays on the device. Here is a list of all the Siri commands that work offline on iPhone and iPad.

