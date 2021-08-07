Cancel
Boston, MA

Woman dead after shooting in Boston’s South End

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened at 9:30 p.m. on West Concord St. In South Boston.

“We located a female suffering an apparent gunshot wound in the rear of 162 West Concord Street,” said Boston Police Superintendent Gerard Bailey. “It’s a very active investigation going on right now.”

Bailey said Emergency Medical Services crews rushed to treat the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police wouldn’t say if the woman was specifically targeted, but they did confirm there is no danger to the public.

“At this time, there isn’t a threat to any of the community at all right now,” said Bailey. “We are currently urging any citizens with information to please contact the Boston police homicide unit.”

Police have not announced any arrests.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2021 Cox Media Group

