The perpetual Day 1 question at Alabama football practice: 'How they lookin’?'
That’s been the perennial first day question as Alabama opens football practice in August, at least for the past 40 years or so. It probably goes back to the earliest days when W.G. Little arrived from Andover Prep with his football uniform (and, according to some versions of the legend, some extra equipment that he managed to acquire one way or another before heading south from Massachusetts.)www.tuscaloosanews.com
