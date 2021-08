The resilience of the GBP/USD may collapse if COVID cases in the UK start to rise again. The pair was the best performer against the recent strength of the US dollar after the US jobs numbers increased expectations of an interest rate hike. For two trading sessions in a row, the currency pair is trying not to cross the 1.3840 support so as not to increase selloffs. The pound has been one of the more resilient of the G10 major currencies amid the dollar's recent bounce, and is likely to remain so for now. The Bank of England has officially acknowledged that a "modest monetary tightening" in early August may be necessary to bring UK inflation back to the Bank's 2% target over the coming years.