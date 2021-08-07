Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Douglas Lake Levels

Citizen Tribune
 5 days ago

Douglas Dam is on the French Broad River in East Tennessee. The reservoir extends 43 miles upriver from the dam through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#East Tennessee#French Broad River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryBirmingham Star

Drinking water, hydropower, tourism at risk as Lake Powell falls

A thick, white band of newly exposed rock face stretches high above boaters' heads at Lake Powell, a stark reminder of the drop in water levels at the major reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border. The current water level at the popular destination for houseboat vacations is at a historic low,...
Montana StateSidney Herald

Low water levels impact boating on Bighorn Lake

LOVELL, Wyo. — Despite low lake levels, launching is still open at Bighorn Lake, the National Park Service announced in a Wednesday press release. The Bighorn Lake level on Aug. 9 was 3623.16. Recommended minimal launch levels at Horseshoe Bend are 3620. The Horseshoe Bend ramp is currently open. At...
Politicsrexburgstandardjournal.com

Water levels at Great Salt Lake drop to historic low

The Spiral Jetty remained submerged under the surface of the Great Salt Lake and out of sight for more than 20 years not long after it was built in 1970. Today, the popular work of outdoor art stretching into a remote bay in Box Elder County sits several hundred yards from the receding shoreline, with a 10 to 15 minute walk required from the Spiral Jetty to the water’s edge. The dark volcanic rocks that make up the jetty stand out in stark contrast to the surrounding dry lakebed encrusted with salt and other minerals left behind by evaporating water.
Windsor, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Windsor Lake Reopened After Unsafe Levels Of Algae

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Windsor Lake is open to the public again after it was closed for unsafe levels of algae bacteria. The lake was closed on July 23. Town officials say, per guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the water had to have two consecutive tests showing safe operating levels before they reopened the lake. They add they submitted a third test just to be sure. Windsor Lake (credit: CBS) “While we take extra precautionary steps, it is important to remember that Windsor Lake also serves as an irrigation lake, and with every outdoor body of water comes uncontrolled natural hazards. Therefore, we encourage people to swim at their own risk,” said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager. Bodies of water in Colorado can close due to unsafe levels of blue-green algae which officials say is bacteria that multiplies quickly in the span of multiple days of hot weather.
Mendocino, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Lake Mendocino reaches second-lowest level in history

Historic drought has reduced Lake Mendocino to its second-lowest level since it was built, leaving reservoir storage in startling condition with months of likely warm, dry weather still ahead. The lake on Thursday held just more than 24,000 acre feet of water — a result of critically low rainfall totals...
Findley Lake, NYObserver

Heavy rains help raise Findley Lake water levels

FINDLEY LAKE — On July 1, Findley Lake water levels were lower than anyone could remember. As July drew to a close, the water levels in Findley Lake were back to normal summer levels, and the Watershed Foundation was even obliged to let water out of the dam to prevent damage to docks and property.
Wauconda, WAKXLY

Wildfire near Bonaparte Lake prompts Level 3 evacuations

WAUCONDA, Wash. — The Walker Creek Fire that started in Wauconda on Tuesday afternoon has prompted Level 3 evacuations for those who live in a couple areas and has since grown. Okanogan County Emergency Management said Level 3 evacuations are in place for people who east of Bonaparte Lake Rd....
Newbury, MAWCVB

High water levels at New Hampshire lakes, ponds after weeks of rain

Lakes and ponds throughout New Hampshire are dealing with abnormally high water levels after weeks of rain. Newbury town officials said Lake Sunapee started the season a half-inch higher than normal, and with last week's heavy rain, it's now the highest it has ever been this time of year. The Newbury town dock is still underwater.
Politicskxnet.com

Lake Audubon water levels to be lowered for repairs

The water levels at Lake Audubon will have to be lowered to make repairs. Beginning Aug. 16, the levels will be lowered to 1,841 feet — which is 4 feet lower than normal. Lowering the lake level is required to conduct repairs to the Snake Creek Pumping Plant. Repairs are...
Arizona Statereviewjournal.com

Declining Lake Powell water level sparks concern in Arizona town

PAGE, Ariz. — The signs of drought appear almost immediately on the way to Lake Powell’s Wahweap Bay. Rocks that were once underwater now appear on the lake’s surface. A band of white on the canyon walls behind the Glen Canyon Dam marks where the lake level once reached. People...
Side Lake, MNmesabitribune.com

Side Lake residents hear options to address water levels

SIDE LAKE — There were no easy answers Thursday for people wanting a solution to low water levels plaguing the Side Lake chain of lakes this summer. About 100 people showed up for a public hearing on the subject held at the Side Lake Community Center. At that meeting, representatives...
Dandridge, TNwvlt.tv

Kid’s bass fishing tourney brought nearly 400 kids to Douglas Lake

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Douglas Lake was overrun with nearly 400 kids and family members hoping to hit the jackpot in bass fishing on Saturday. For the 31st year, the Mountain Music Kids Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament returned to East Tennessee. ”The best thing about this tournament is no kid...
Douglas County, ORnbc16.com

Level 2 'BE SET' evacuation notice issued for Devils Knob Road in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice for the following location in the Drew area:. Level 2 “Be SET” means: YOU MUST PREPARE TO LEAVE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE. This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. Residents MAY have time to gather necessary items, but doing so is at their own risk. THIS MAY BE THE ONLY NOTICE YOU RECEIVE. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.
Caspar, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Caspar Cove new home to special monitor buoy

CASPAR — See that yellow thing floating out in the water at Caspar Cove? (Don’t worry, you’re not alone. We see it too!) It’s a buoy that was recently launched into the cove by companies Aqualink and Sofar Ocean, designed to relay water temperature, wind speed and direction, wave height, period and direction in real-time, updated every hour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy