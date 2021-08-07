Douglas Lake Levels

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Windsor Lake is open to the public again after it was closed for unsafe levels of algae bacteria. The lake was closed on July 23. Town officials say, per guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the water had to have two consecutive tests showing safe operating levels before they reopened the lake. They add they submitted a third test just to be sure. Windsor Lake (credit: CBS) “While we take extra precautionary steps, it is important to remember that Windsor Lake also serves as an irrigation lake, and with every outdoor body of water comes uncontrolled natural hazards. Therefore, we encourage people to swim at their own risk,” said Kendra Martin, Parks, Recreation & Culture operations and facilities manager. Bodies of water in Colorado can close due to unsafe levels of blue-green algae which officials say is bacteria that multiplies quickly in the span of multiple days of hot weather.