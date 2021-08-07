Cancel
FOUND: Backpack of tools at in

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOUND: Backpack of tools at intersection Cnty T & TT in Town of Holland. Call 608-526-3851 to identify.

www.winonadailynews.com

Cleveland, TXthevindicator.com

Cleveland Backpack Giveaway a success

This past Friday evening, the City of Cleveland held their Backpack Giveaway, giving away many brand new backpacks to local school kids. The city had received 1,000 backpacks through donations to give away at the event. Though they gave out a lot, there were still more than 300 left, and...
Opelousas, LAkadn.com

Opelousas Backpack Giveaway August 14

Opelousas, La. (KADN) - A backpack giveaway will be held in the parking lot of Briskett Baskett located at 702 N. Market on Saturday August 14, 2021. The event will start at 11A.M until supplies last. The event is sponsored by Delita Rubin-Broussard.
Nogales, AZNogales International

Library distributes backpacks to kids

The Nogales Public Library recently provided 55 backpacks to local children to prepare them for the new school year. The packs were filled with supplies including notebooks, folders, scissors, colors, pencils, bookmarks, rulers, books, glue and hand sanitizer. The library reminds the community that they can follow the “Nogales Santa...
Weymouth, MAPatriot Ledger

Weymouth to provide backpacks to students

WEYMOUTH – The town's Department of Youth and Family Services will give back-to-school backpacks to any Weymouth student in need this year as part of a collaborative effort with the mayor's office. Mayor Robert Hedlund said he was visiting the teen center recently when he saw it had supplies that...
Public HealthEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Dothan, ALwdhn.com

Dothan schools backpack giveaway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s largest school system will start school on Monday, which means it is time to start getting kids, backpacks, and school supplies. One organization decided to help parents and kids who may be in need. Founder of 2020 Focus Sharee Vickers and event assistant Kiana Rivers...
Winona County, MNWinona Daily News

Great Winona County History Hunt deadline nears

The Winona County Historical Society’s Great Winona County History Hunt deadline is August 20 for a chance at the $500 cash prize. Go on a scavenger hunt to find the missing history facts for historic locations across Winona County. Maps are available for $10 each at the Winona County History...
Meriden, CTRecord-Journal

Backpacks for Meriden Students

Students from Maloney High Interact Club assist with stuffing backpacks with school supplies. The event was coordinated by Meriden Food Services and Meriden Fire Department. The event was conducted on August 6 at Maloney, Lincoln and John Barry schools. Backpacks were distributed on a first come first serve basis.
Lifestylepicturecorrect.com

Choosing the Right Photography Backpack

We spend a lot of time deciding on what camera body and lens to get. The same applies to the lighting equipment as well. But when it comes to camera bags, most of us really don’t put in a lot of thought. Usually we end up getting whichever is the cheapest or something that’s barely functional. If you’re really serious about photography, you will probably want to spend some time carefully selecting the right camera backpack for you. Today we have photographer Jessica Kobeissi reviewing her four favorite photography backpacks. If you’re not sure about what things you should look for when getting a camera bag, be sure to watch the video:
EducationWinona Daily News

Agenda 8-16-21 Regular Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 8/11/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 8/13/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Finance & Personnel Committee Report 6.2 Curriculum & Technology Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 7/19/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 2021-2022 Bread Bids 7.7 2021-2022 School Calendar Update 7.8 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan Approval 7.9 2021-2022 Reopening Plan Approval 7.10 2021-2022 Schoolwide Title 1 Plan for Prairie View and Stoddard 7.11 2021-2022 General Insurance Renewals 7.12 2020-2021 Budget Adjustments 7.13 Employee Handbook Part 3 7.14 Act 125 - Seclusion and Physical Restraint Report 7.15 Athletic Season Review 7.16 2021-2022 Memorandum of Understanding for Ridge + Valley Counseling 7.17 N2Y Unique Learning System Curriculum 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the September 2021 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 8/11 LAC84361 WNAXLP.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Winona cancer survivors unite in exercise

A free customized 12-week exercise program for cancer survivors is starting Sept. 21 in partnership with Winona State University, Gundersen Lutheran Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and Winona Health. The Winona Survivors Unite in Exercise program will help cancer patients maintain or improve strength, endurance, flexibility and wellness following...
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Paul Pehler to lead River Valley Media Group

Paul Pehler, a native of Arcadia, has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. Pehler has been with the River Valley Media Group for 13 years and most recently has been serving as advertising director for the past two years. He previously served as advertising director for the Chippewa Herald, and prior to that has held sales and management positions in our La Crosse and Winona locations.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

8 5 2021 Regular Board Meeting Media Minutes

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday August 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: Agenda - Minutes - Director of Finance Position - Retiring Debt - Establishment of Community Task Force - Community Task Force Charge Statement - Potential Referendum Timeline - Adjournment at 9:03 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org. 8/10 LAC84362 WNAXLP.
Grand Junction, COKJCT8

Drive through backpack giveaway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, Vineyard Community Church held a drive through backpack giveaway just in time for school. Members of the church donate backpacks and school supplies every year for this event the weekend before school starts. But this year means so much more to the community because...
La Crosse County, WIWinona Daily News

LEGAL NOTICE The Public Works

LEGAL NOTICE The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors is accepting sealed bids for: Plow Blades Bid specifications may be obtained at the Highway Department Office, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem WI 54669. All bids must be in a sealed envelope marked "Bid on Blades" and received no later than 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Highway Department, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem WI 54669. Bids shall be publicly opened and read at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Highway Department Office. Final approval of bids may be made by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee at their regular monthly meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 in the Administrative Center, 212 Sixth St N, La Crosse WI 54601. Dated this 9th day of August 2021. By order of the La Crosse County Public Works and Infrastructure Committee Joseph Langeberg, PE Interim County Highway Commissioner 8/9 LAC84220 WNAXLP.
Congress & CourtsWinona Daily News

Eric Leitzen: No a fan of 'be good':

Recently, this paper featured an article on yet another project from state Sen. Jeremy Miller. And it was honestly one of the best pieces of comedy I've read in a while. You're telling me, in the middle of economic chaos, staring down the barrel of another COVID blowup, just the latest preventable medical tragedy in the country that makes money on preventable medical tragedy... the best he can conjure up is selling hats that say “be good?”

Comments / 0

