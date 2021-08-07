FOUND: Backpack of tools at in

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, AUGUST 16, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 8/11/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 8/13/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Finance & Personnel Committee Report 6.2 Curriculum & Technology Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 7/19/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 2021-2022 Bread Bids 7.7 2021-2022 School Calendar Update 7.8 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan Approval 7.9 2021-2022 Reopening Plan Approval 7.10 2021-2022 Schoolwide Title 1 Plan for Prairie View and Stoddard 7.11 2021-2022 General Insurance Renewals 7.12 2020-2021 Budget Adjustments 7.13 Employee Handbook Part 3 7.14 Act 125 - Seclusion and Physical Restraint Report 7.15 Athletic Season Review 7.16 2021-2022 Memorandum of Understanding for Ridge + Valley Counseling 7.17 N2Y Unique Learning System Curriculum 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the September 2021 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 8/11 LAC84361 WNAXLP.