FOUND: Backpack of tools at in

LEGAL NOTICE The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors is accepting sealed bids for: Plow Blades Bid specifications may be obtained at the Highway Department Office, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem WI 54669. All bids must be in a sealed envelope marked "Bid on Blades" and received no later than 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Highway Department, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem WI 54669. Bids shall be publicly opened and read at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in the Highway Department Office. Final approval of bids may be made by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee at their regular monthly meeting to be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 in the Administrative Center, 212 Sixth St N, La Crosse WI 54601. Dated this 9th day of August 2021. By order of the La Crosse County Public Works and Infrastructure Committee Joseph Langeberg, PE Interim County Highway Commissioner 8/9 LAC84220 WNAXLP.
