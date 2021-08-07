Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

21760 Bonanza Blvd

hometeamne.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home! This beautiful home on a nearly 4 acre lot features a private pool, 4 spacious bedrooms, a fully finished basement, and 3 bathrooms. Tile and carpet throughout, custom cabinetry in the kitchen, and a large master bedroom. The finished basement features an open-concept living space. The home is located in the neighborhood of Skyline Ranches, and is only one of only six in the entire nation centered around acreages supporting horse ownership. The large lot and stunning finish to this incredibly unique, equestrian-oriented home makes it a must see! AMA.

www.hometeamne.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Farm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

7908 Edgewood Blvd

Contract Pending, On the market for back up offers. Great split home with newer roof on 2016 and A/C same year, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, spacious living room and large kitchen. Lower level has a family room and a 3/4 bathroom, plus the 2 car garage. Private wood fence except for the south side. Large deck for cooking or relaxing. Some interior new paint and very clean. Ready to move in.
Winston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $725,000

Step into your own little piece of paradise. Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 20 +/- acres. Gorgeous views of nature from the sunroom, perfect for winding down in the evening or enjoying your coffee in the morning. This home boasts spacious bedrooms, endless kitchen counter space, and natural light throughout. Included on the property is a large recreation building with office space, a kitchen, and a large bar that is truly a work of art. The recreation building is approximately 1800 square feet. With the home, you get the best of country living without being too far away from the city. Conveniently located under 5 minutes from 421. Schedule your showing today to really appreciate what this home has to offer! Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent everything being offered. Moreover, additional homes, land, and buildings that adjoin this property are available. Please see MLS#1036490 - 3429 Old US Hwy 421. *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
Real Estatehometeamne.com

705 York Ct

Beaver Lake ranch home ready for it's new owner! This home offers a warm and inviting Great room with laminate/wood flooring, ceiling fans, opens to the sizable kitchen with solid surface counters, lots of cabinetry and counter space, adjacent to the dining area that will fit almost any table. Main floor Master offers a spacious bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath with corner tub. This home has allocated space for 2 additional bedrooms. Main floor laundry includes, cabinets, built in ironing board, and ½ bath,You will love the main floor Sunroom, warm and cozy and has a room full of windows, nice place to sit and relax in the evening or enjoy your morning coffee. Finished basement includes huge family room, full bath,and 2 additional rooms with closets but do not have egress windows. Situated in a cul-de-sac, private yard, flat yard and driveway, deck and an additional 20x20 detached garage.New furnace, heat pump and roof in 2020.
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

This brick home is in an established neighborhood and has been remodeled & refurbished and is ready for you to move into. There is a new roof, new gutters, new hvac, new deck, new appliances, new light fixtures, new flooring, AND MORE! There is also a 1.82 acre cul-de-sac lot plus a full, unfinished basement which offers great storage and/or a workshop area, and/or expansion possibilities. There are so many great features thru-out such as 2 pantrys in the kitchen plus an island, a very generous-sized dining room, a bedroom and full bath on the main level that can also be the perfect office and a large bonus room upstairs that can also serve as a 5th bedroom. There is also a 2nd staircase to access the bonus room. The main level double garage also has a large utility room. And did I mention the neighborhood pool for these hot summer days. All of this plus a great Triad location just minutes from I-40, shopping, and restaurants.
hometeamne.com

1022 Church Rd

Character & Charm of Yesteryear, yet Tastefully mixed with the best of New. Roof 2018. furnace 2014. H2O heater 2015. Cool ornate staircase. Original wood floors, newer windows, plumbing, & drywall. Big open county kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Dine/living room with double sided fireplace. Office & sitting room on main level. Walk up original staircase to 3 large bedrooms, full bath. Huge primary suite. Walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling. Finished walk out lower level with 2nd kitchen. Family room & 4th bed & full bath. Wrap around covered front porch & rear deck is perfect to sit back and enjoy the view. Tree lined driveway & nature abound. Steel Quonset with door opener room for 4 + cars & shop. Pole barn attached. Horses, cattle and chickens welcome. 8.96 acres of pure country. Vinyl siding. You'll enjoy this new/old house. Historiic original home YB 1901 was moved to this property in 1995 & completely remodled & EAST 1/2 is brand new 1n 1995. 10 minutes of Bellevue.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

8725 S 99th St

You will not want to miss this spacious ranch home! ZERO stairs needed to do laundry: washer and dryer on both floors! The finished basement is a mother-in law suite! Large jacuzzi tub in the master bath. New carpet in the main level bedrooms! The fenced in backyard has a large patio with amazing evening shade! Take your summer weekends back, HOA takes care of all lawn mowing and fertilization, as well as snow removal, and trash. New roof in 2018, main level painted in 2021, two gas fireplaces, sprinkler system updated in 2021, all appliances stay, including new main floor washer & dryer (2020), dishwasher and fridge (2019) bonus hobby/desk space in downstairs bedroom. Within a 5 minute drive is the brand new La Vista City Center, upbeat downtown Papillion, Papillion Landing, I-80, CHI Midlands hospital, Highway 370, Walnut Creek State Rec Area (dog park), two splash pads, and too many restaurants and stores to list! Within 10 minutes of Shadow Lake Shopping Center and Werner Park.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

19034 Hackberry Dr

Meet "Landon" from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a walk-out lot backing to TREES and a walking trail and offers a lower level accessed by discreet staircase off kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,110 sq. ft. finished on the main. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom maple cabinetry. Don't forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainers dream with 1,652 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. Lots of upgrades including upgraded quartz countertops, crown moulding, Italian tiles, upgraded primary shower, cat 5 wiring, exterior vented cooktop, two-fireplaces, and a priceless view. A.M.A. **ALL INTERIOR PHOTOS OF SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES*** Expected date of completion is Sep. 1, 2021.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

1599 S Main St

All updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large windows overlooking the lake. Dove's Cove is a private lake with a security gate. This lake provides great outdoor activities including good fishing, swimming, boating, commons area for 4 wheeling and access to river frontage. Move in ready! New heat pump, kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops , stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and new flooring thru out. Oversized storage shed, paved roads and a dock. Approximately possession/closing date 11/15/2021.
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Woodway, TXWacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $689,059

Office at home with over an acre to stretch out and enjoy! In one of Woodway's most desirable neighborhoods located next to Woodway Park. This magnificent home boasts 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms with a natural mother-in-law flow to it. A beautiful kitchen with granite countertops plus pantry, double ovens, and large island with a glass cooktop. The kitchen open's up to the dining room, family room and formal living area all with crown molding throughout. Wonderful laminate wood flooring throughout adds to its beauty. Tons of built-ins. Master suite has his/hers vanities with a whirlpool spa tub and a walk through closet. Isolated Mother-In-Law area comes with her own formal entertaining area. There is an upstairs loft with a full bath that can be a bedroom, office, game room, or dance studio. The backyard is perfect for entertaining that has a big beautiful deck and built-in bar next to Cherry Creek! Sellers are offering $15,000 towards landscaping allowance.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Lake Geneva Regional News

4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $650,000

BE PREPARED TO BE AMAZED WITH THIS 4 BEDS / 3 BATHS CHAIN O LAKES WATERFRONT HOME WITH IN-GROUND SWIMMING POOL IN DUTCH CREEK WOODLANDS SUBDIVISION IN JOHNSBURG! This Home has been Recently remodeled w/ 2 Full Kitchens on Each Level, First Floor Kitchen has Colonist Trim Cabinets and Island w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Lower Level Kitchen has Gray Cabinets w/ Custom Backsplash and Huge Quartz Countertop and All Stainless Steel Appliances, Open Concept Family Room and Dining Room on First Floor with Kitchen w/ Hardwood Floors, Oversized Master Bedroom Facing the Pool and Water w/ Balcony and Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, 3 Additional Generous Sized Bedrooms on the First Floor with Hall Bathroom, Lower Level has Huge Game Room w/ access to the Outdoor Inground Swimming Pool, Spacious Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace and Walk-In Closet and Could be 5th Bedroom or In-Law Arrangement, Dry Bar and Perfect Home for Entertaining, Inground Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Fenced Yard, 2 Piers, 2.5 Heated Garage, Brand New Septic 2021, Pond, Professional Landscaped and Much More!
Dakota Dunes, SDSioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $600,000

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just north of Dakota Dunes is this 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an oversized garage. This beauty sits on a level 2.5 acre lot with a large garden area. Recent addition off the oversized garage of a 20 x 34 foot shop area which has furnace and AC. This area could have a variety of uses. Welcoming front porch leads to a 2 story foyer (5x10) with wood floor and open to stairs. Off the foyer on one side is the formal dining room with wood floor and on the other side is the formal living room with wood floor. The Great Room with woodburning fireplace is open to the kitchen with dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, large island, corner sink, double ovens, cooktop and 2 built in hutches with glass doors. This is open to the dining area with buffet area, large windows overlooking the well landscaped back yard as well as French doors to the private, covered brick patio. Main floor also boasts a library\den with bookshelves, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, 9x5 WIC, and double vanity. 3 more bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom (2 are full and 1 is 3\4). Lower level has a family room and pool table room, a den and a full bathroom. There are 2 crawl spaces in the lower level. Notice the details in this home like the antique door knobs, lights in upstairs hall, all 6 panel oak doors and new oak trim. This home has 2 heat pumps and 2 AC, water softener stays, and there is a R\O system. Home has drain tile around the perimeter. Lot is sprinkled and that water comes from the well. Home has rural water...
Winston-Salem Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $519,900

Rare opportunity in Carters Grove! One of Clemmons' best kept secrets is this stunning neighborhood w/large lots, mature trees & stately homes, in a fantastic location! Custom built & lovingly maintained by one owner this home features grand spaces, comfortable living areas, a huge kitchen, sunroom, finished basement & more. 9' ceilings, hardwoods & large laundry on main. Chef's kitchen w/double ovens, smooth cooktop, ample cabinetry & countertops, under cabinet lighting, built in desk area & pantry! Primary suite offers trey ceiling, large BA w/separate vanities, water closet, separate shower & huge spa-like jetted tub! Large WIC completes the suite. Finished basement features two separate rooms and full bathroom. Daylight basement walks out to shaded patio. 2 fireplaces: den and basement. Immaculately landscaped yard has garden & fenced areas. Outdoor living options! Deck, covered patio, spacious driveway. Alarm system, New heat pumps 2020, basketball goal & pad! The list goes on!
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

3945 Old Dominion Blvd.

Like New 2 Car Garage Town Home in Great Location! - Look no further! This like new brick front 2 car garage town home is minutes to everything!! Just off of I-95 and Glebe Road, you are close to the Pentagon, Crystal City, National Airport, the new Mark Center Building, etc. Hardwood floors on all levels. Upscale touches include granite, stainless appliances, ceramic tile baths, front loading washer/dryer, etc. Apply online @ www.riversidepropmgt.com.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

16502 L St

Location + Condition = Rare Zorinsky park backing home remains unaffected by recent park project; is top to bottom remodeled & updated with highest end fixtures & latest appliances. Features include 2 master suites; 1 on ground floor & 1 on 2nd floor looking out to your backyard with complete privacy. Enjoy heated floors in both master bathrooms, jetted tubs, glass wall, glass tub with wifi, 10'x5' porcelain slabs & gold plated wall mounted bathroom fixtures. Master suite on ground floor includes washer dryer encased with matching granite. Kitchen has 3 convection ovens & double door pantry. Life time warranty new roof, new doors, new windows, new tiles, tankless water heater in addition to 1 other water heater, 2 new furnace & air conditioner; even drip lines included in smart sprinkler system for your professionally landscaped grounds. Perfect in-law quarters in basement include tiled floors, full kitchen, double sink bathroom, LED faucets, & may be locked from the outside as well.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

16299 California St

Contract Pending contingency removal, home to remain on market for back up offers. Welcome home to this spacious Cizek built family home featuring 5 bedrooms, a circular drive, sideload garage & Millard Schools! The open entry greets you with a stately office, inviting dining room & updated kitchen. The large open kitchen features a bar, SS appliances and even double dishwashers! The dreamy primary bath was recently updated and features his/her closets. The walkout LL showcases a 5th bedroom, wetbar and tons of storage. The large backyard is flat, has no backyard neighbor and sits on the trail. Home has new landscaping and is vacant and available for immediate occupancy! Priced to sell as is.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

13416 Seward St

Sprawling Linden Park 5 plus one Bedroom 2 story. Wood floors in Family room, Office, Kitchen, Dinette & Laundry on Main floor. Beautiful Office with built in desk, cabinets, wood paneling & French doors. Fireplace on each level. Formal dining has laminate floors . Hexagonal Gazebo breakfast area with wood floor. Maintenance free deck overlooking the swimming pool. Pool house has a bathroom & kitchen/bar area .Skylights in 2 of the upstairs bathrooms Roof & Siding replaced 2012. Spacious fenced family home in Millard school, great location, close to shopping & restaurants.
cheyennehomestore.com

1948 Federal Blvd

Beautiful home on the Prairie! Enjoy 9 acres of wonderful Wyoming! You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large outbuilding connected to the home by a breeze way. Double sinks in the master bath, gas oven/range, stay warm by the cozy pellet stove. Listing courtesy of #1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy