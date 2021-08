The power of veto competition resulted in head of household Derek Xiao having to name a replacement for his eviction nominations on “Big Brother.”. Derek had nominated Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Steagall for eviction on tonight’s episode. Both were in the power of veto competition. Sarah chose a cash prize of $5,000 over the POV. Britini won the competition and, of course, removed herself. (This was the third time she has been nominated for eviction).