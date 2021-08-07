Ligue 1 Lyon vs Brest 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Kepa Arrizabalaga came off the bench to save two penalties and earn Chelsea Super League success in a shoot-out victory over Villarreal.Thomas Tuchel made the call to replace Edouard Mendy in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw - with Kepa then providing the heroics.Kai Havertz missed the first spot-kick but after that Chelsea were perfect while both Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol both saw their penalties saved as Chelsea won the shoot-out 6-5.Hakim Ziyech shone from the start and opened the scoring only to injure his shoulder before half-time to give Thomas Tuchel a worry ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Relive all the action live below: