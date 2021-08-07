Ligue 1 Lyon vs Brest 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Ligue 1 Lyon vs Brest 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Lyon are coming off a really frustrating season, in which they didn’t even grab a Champions League ticket for 2021. They made numerous changes in their roster and they are turning over a new leaf. They will now start the new season with a home match against Brest, a team that really threatened them last season. However, Brest barely made an impression last season, finishing at the bottom half of the league table.www.tonyspicks.com
