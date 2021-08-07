Cancel
Buffalo, NY

After day of traffic delays at US-Canada border, Canadian border agents union and government reach deal

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The traffic up and down the U.S.-Canada border will now get a little lighter after a day of traffic delays. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union reached an agreement with Canada Border Services. A work-to-rule action went into effect Friday by border agents in Canada who are fighting for a new contract. The result was hours-long delays for traffic going into Canada on the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

