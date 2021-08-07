Award-Winning Oatmeal Stouts and India Pale Ales
Summer is ON! And brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you might want to chase down this weekend. Transcendence (Atlanta, GA) – New Realm Brewing is celebrating its third anniversary with a HUGE IPA that pushes the envelope yet again. Dry hopped exclusively with experimental hop varieties from the avant-garde minds of The Hop Breeding Co., including HBC 586, HBC 472, & HBC 692, New Realm Transcendental Experimental DIPA is an 8.6% ABV Double India Pale Ale with big stone fruit and citrus notes.www.americancraftbeer.com
Comments / 0