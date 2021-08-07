Award-Winning Oatmeal Stouts and India Pale Ales

Perhaps you've joined an online wine club at some point and been prompted to take a "palate quiz" — a questionnaire that asks you whether you take your coffee black or with cream, gravitate to dark chocolate or milk chocolate, et cetera, as a way of predicting whether you'd like to drink Merlot or Sauvignon Blanc. These sorting mechanisms have become a popular tool in the wine e-commerce sphere, geared primarily toward rookies. They're a nice idea: a non-intimidating way to help people figure out which wines they might enjoy.