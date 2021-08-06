Defining and Addressing a Short Circuit

If you are in the world of pesticides, you have likely heard of “IPM” Integrated Pest Management and probably have some sense of what it is. If you were asked to fully define it though, could you? Would your definition be outdated? Would your definition be correct? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone, defining IPM can certainly be a struggle. Since IPM’s general acceptance as a pest control strategy and adoption as a household term in the second half of the 20th century, there have been hundreds of definitions. New ones are proposed all the time. If you asked 10 different pest management professionals for their definition, you’d probably get at least 14 different answers. The definitions of IPM presented have been quite diverse and reflect each individual experiences, personal beliefs, and philosophies, especially when talking about how pesticides are incorporated into an IPM program. What are we to do, and how do we get a better understanding of the evolution of the IPM definition? To begin we must look at the change in chemical control in pest management to really understand what IPM is and isn’t today.