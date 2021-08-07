Kade Dunkin selected to the All-District team for Twin Cedars Baseball

For the fifth consecutive season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Silver Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In seven games, the Dutch received only two yellow cards and no red cards.