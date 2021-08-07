Cancel
Baseball

Kade Dunkin selected to the All-District team for Twin Cedars Baseball

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twin Cedars baseball season ended in early July, but for one Saber, the story of his final season didn’t end with that loss. Elected Captain and Senior Kade Dunkin was a model of consistency for Twin Cedars baseball this year as he led the team in most offensive stat categories and also served as the squad’s number three pitcher. Dunkin’s contributions to Twin Cedars this season earned him a spot on the 1A All-District squad as a 1st team selection.

