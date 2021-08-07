Cancel
Baseball

Baseball: U.S. coach finally spells slugger Casas's name right

By Paresh Dave
Reuters
 5 days ago
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - It is not much fun when your boss cannot get your name right, and even worse when your are a star performer at the Olympics.

U.S. first baseman Triston Casas has brought home more runs than anyone in the Tokyo 2020 baseball tournament but coach Mike Scioscia, in each of the first five games, put down “Tristan” on the official line-up card.

“I spelled his name wrong? C-a-s-a-s?” a puzzled Scioscia told Reuters on Thursday after being asked about the issue.

Scioscia later acknowledged his mistake when Reuters showed him a Twitter post of the card put up by governing body the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

At last, for Saturday’s gold-medal game against Japan, Scioscia went with the correct “Triston” for the Boston Red Sox prospect.

The only thing was that Scioscia still misspelled his starting catcher’s name, dropping the “v” in Mark Kolozsvary for the sixth straight game.

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

