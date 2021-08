On paper, the RX100 VII is amazing. Its size is amazing, its 24-200mm lens is pretty amazing, its high-speed shooting is amazing and its latest-gen AF system is amazing. The only thing that’s not amazing is the experience of actually using it. This is still a cramped and awkward little camera with an average sort of sensor, but with some highly specialised skills that push its price way up into the stratosphere. If you definitely need everything it does, go for it, but otherwise you’ll wonder what all the fuss is about.