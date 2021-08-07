Cancel
Crypto Whales Shift $4.8 Billion in Bitcoin as BTC Hits $43,357

u.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, soared to a 30-day peak of $43,900. Prior to that, Bitcoin whales had shifted more than 111,200 BTC between their anonymous wallets, transferring lumps by over 10,000. Meanwhile, a recent analytics report shows that the Bitcoin network is in a state of profit first...

u.today

Comments / 0

#Btc#Bitcoin Network#Cryptocurrency#Crypto Whales Shift#Btc Hits#Whale Alert#Fiat#Santiment Analytics#Glassnode Data#Moskovski Capital#Nupl#Belief
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin All Popped on Monday

A $1 trillion infrastructure bill in the Senate proposes to raise $28 billion by taxing crypto transactions. This bill is likely to pass a Senate vote today or tomorrow. A new, powerful crypto lobby opposes reporting requirements in the bill and will continue fighting to limit them. What happened. Cryptocurrency...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Strategist Predicts Huge Breakouts for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says One Altcoin Set for Fireworks

A widely followed crypto strategist and trader is predicting big bullish moves for Bitcoin and Ethereum as the broader crypto markets continue to flash signs of strength. The crypto analyst, known in the industry as The Crypto Dog, tells his 562,200 Twitter followers that he’s expecting Bitcoin (BTC) to hit new 30-day highs as it breaches his last line of resistance of around $43,000.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE Good Investment and Will It Hit $1?

Dogecoin prices rebounded last week but have pared some of the gains. The meme cryptocurrency has been very volatile in 2021, like other digital assets. However, given its “meme status,” DOGE prices tend to be more volatile than other cryptocurrencies. What’s the prediction for dogecoin prices and is it a good investment in 2021? Also, many traders wonder whether the joke cryptocurrency will ever reach $1.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin Price Analysis: 08 August

As the broader crypto market gained strength over the last few days, major altcoins including XRP, ADA and DOGE jumped to higher levels. XRP managed to slice through its immediate resistance of $0.77, while ADA, despite lateral movement traded away from its support level of $1.38. Finally, Dogecoin rallied and was on its way to cross the $0.284 level resistance mark.
Businessambcrypto.com

Dogecoin vs SHIB: Which meme coin is worth investing in

Meme coins are seldom taken seriously by people from the mainstream crypto community. Nonetheless, coins like DOGE, SHIB, ELON, WOOFY have gained popularity over the year and have managed to amass a loyal bunch of proponents. More often than not, these cryptocurrencies have no inherent value or utility as such....
Stocksdailyhodl.com

This Low-Cap Altcoin Is Up an Incredible 5,900% in Just Seven Days

A low-cap altcoin is having an incredible week, surging 5,900% in just seven days on the heels of two key catalysts. Alchemy Pay (ACH) skyrocketed from a low of $0.003 to a high of $0.18 in seven days, representing just under 6,000% gains for holders who were able to ride the rally from trough to peak.
StocksFortune

Tesla’s Bitcoin bet is back in the black—big time

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Every time Bitcoin crashes to make Elon Musk's famous bet look reckless, Tesla's stake rebounds big and fast, handing the lead cryptocurrency's fans still another "we told you so" moment. A amazing reversal flipping Tesla's holdings from red to black just happened again. Tesla now owns 42,000 Bitcoin at an average cost of $31,700 per coin. At Bitcoin's high point of over $64,000 in April, Musk's wager had garnered realized and unrealized gains of almost 100%, or $1.5 billion. But that bounty gradually eroded as its price drifted downward, and, on June 20, Bitcoin slipped to a near multi-month low of $29,360. All of Tesla's gains, both the $128 million profit on the 10% of its holdings sold in Q1, and the coins still on its books, totally vanished.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Turn Red As Weekend Rally Simmers Down

The weekend rally in cryptocurrencies petered out on Sunday night as major cryptocurrencies turned red and the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.25% to $1.75 trillion. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, which shot up beyond the $3,100 mark on Saturday, fell below the psychologically important $3K level.
Stocksu.today

Dogecoin Investor Regains His Millionaire Status as DOGE Jumps 27 Percent

33-year-old investor Glauber Contessoto has taken to Twitter to gleefully declare that he has regained his “Dogecoin millionaire” status. Contessoto rose to prominence after publicly disclosing his cryptocurrency fortune to the world in May. The ardent proponent of the joke cryptocurrency has been profiled by such major media outlets as The New York Times and CNBC.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Ethereum could pave way for $100,000 Bitcoin, Bloomberg analyst asserts

Ether (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of year-to-date market performance, rising more than 320% against BTC's 54% returns. But, according to Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone, Bitcoin would soon catch up to Ether's gains, which might even push its per-unit price to $100,000. "If Bitcoin were...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

How Shiba Inu's Price Could Reach $1 Before 2025 Amid Listing Hopes

Although Shiba Inu's (SHIB) crypto price is down about 30 percent over the past month, many investors want to know if Shiba Inu's price will go up. Is it a good investment right now? The interest in Shiba Inu’s price forecast has spiked following the crypto’s eToro listing and anticipated Coinbase listing. What’s Shiba Inu's coin price prediction?
Marketscodelist.biz

Dogecoin (DOGE) mining – is it still profitable?

The community likes to position Dogecoin as a “people’s coin” against the supposed bigwig coin BTC. But can Dogecoin also be “mined” profitably without having to spend huge sums on equipment?. Word has got around that Bitcoin mining can hardly be operated economically on a small scale and without special...
Stocksu.today

$130 Million in Shorts Liquidated as Bitcoin (BTC) Is Back Above $45,000

Bitcoin (BTC) expands its impressive growth, printing an almost 54% upsurge since the local bottom registered on July 20, 2021. As Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto heavyweights are back to surging after a painful multi-month drop, thousands of bears have been liquidated. According to the liquidation dashboard by Bybt.com, cryptocurrency...
MarketsInvestorPlace

8 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Bitcoin Comeback

Cryptos have lost some of their allure in recent weeks. Many digital currencies saw record highs earlier in the year, but those astounding prices are now in the rearview mirror. While broader equity markets make new highs, analysts debate whether altcoins have any significant upside left in the rest of...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum: The probability of a trend reversal after a 65% hike is…

Ethereum has recorded some great gains recently. In fact, it rallied farther than Bitcoin did. Consider the last 17 days, for instance. With the exception of 3 August, ETH closed every other day in the green. With the altcoin rallying by as much as 65%, one would expect the price to only go higher going forward.
Retailcodelist.biz

Buying mood for BTC: Bitcoin temporarily climbs above $ 45,000 | news

Bitcoin meanwhile passed the psychological mark of 45,000 US dollars on Sunday. Most recently, the digital currency on the Bitstamp trading platform fell by around one percent to a good $ 44,000 compared to the previous day. At the beginning of August, the Bitcoin price came under some pressure, but before that it had recovered from around 30,000 to almost 43,000 dollars in a short period of time.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin to $100k – Is it still a question of when, not if

With Bitcoin trading just under $43.5k at press time, the cryptocurrency seemed well away from its ATH levels a few months ago. Even so, many in the community remain optimistic about the crypto’s bullish credentials in the short term. Bloomberg’s latest Intelligence Report shared this sentiment, with the same projecting...

