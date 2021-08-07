Cancel
Vaccine proof apps

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, there is no standard in the United States for showing proof of vaccination except by showing the paper card you received when you got the shot. There's no app that works everywhere, but there are a couple of apps or services that are being accepted in more places though.

From offices to restaurants, companies are requiring proof of vaccination

(CNN) -- Corporate America is getting serious about vaccines. In the last week, companies from Disney to Walmart to Google have begun mandating their employees get shots to protect against Covid-19. Even famed restaurateur Danny Meyer said it's not just his employees who must be vaccinated: He won't serve customers in his restaurants without proof they've gotten the vaccine.
What full FDA approval could change about Covid vaccination

As pressure mounts on the Food and Drug Administration to grant formal approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, doctors and public health experts across the country say it's still unclear what impact, if any, such approval would have on patients and providers. One hope is that full approval could convince those...
The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation

Robert Malone—a medical doctor and an infectious-disease researcher—recently suggested that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines might actually make COVID-19 infections worse. He chuckled as he imagined Anthony Fauci announcing that the vaccination campaign was all a big mistake (“Oh darn, I was wrong!”) and would need to be abandoned. When he floated that nightmare scenario during a recent podcast interview with Steve Bannon, both men seemed almost delighted at the prospect of public-health officials and pharmaceutical companies getting their comeuppance. “This is a catastrophe,” Bannon declared, beaming at his guest. “You’re hearing it from an individual who invented the mRNA [vaccine] and has dedicated his life to vaccines. He’s the opposite of an anti-vaxxer.”
If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Business in Asheville will require guests to show proof of vaccination

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Lazy Diamond in Asheville, NC, announces that they will require everyone to show proof of vaccination before they participate in any activities. The Lazy Diamond released the following statement via Facebook on Friday. "Due to rising covid numbers and in an effort to keep our...
Massachusetts gym to require proof of vaccination to enter

BOSTON — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise both in Massachusetts and in states across the country, more businesses are requiring proof of vaccination before you enter. Row Republic Boston used to ask for proof of vaccination for permission to remove the mask. Starting August 9, they'll...
If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.

