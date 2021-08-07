Cancel
Disney+ Releases Trailer for Second Season of Diary Of A Future President

dapsmagic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiary of a Future President is returning to Disney+ for a second season. The second season will arrive on the streaming service on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The series will continue the origin story of a future leader Elena Cañero-Reed who is recounting her 7th grade experience through a diary. The ups and downs she has in middle school are a part of what sets her on a path to becoming the President of the United States later in life. Check out the trailer that was released this week for the series.

