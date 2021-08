A group of Barcelona members have lodged a complaint to the European Commission in an attempt to block Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain. Messi had been expected to pen fresh terms with Barça, only for the club to announce that due to 'economic and structural obstacles' a new deal would not be possible. The news brought the forward’s incredible 21-year era at the Camp Nou to an end, during which time he scored 672 goals in just 800 appearances in all competitions.