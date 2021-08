What is umami and why should wine lovers care? Haven’t foods and wines become complicated enough without having to understand one more odd sounding concept?. The simple answer is this: When you think of the many food and drink combinations that seem like the most natural in the world—like coffee and donuts, sushi and beer, rare tuna and light red wines, green tea and red bean mochi cakes, and even hot dogs with ketchup or a bag of corn chips downed with a classic cola—the assumption is these combinations work well because of the way various sensations of sweetness, saltiness, sourness, bitterness and occasionally hot spiciness come together pretty much in perfect harmony and balance.