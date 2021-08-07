Help Support Armoni's Mom After her Loss

(The T-Shirt Armoni is wearing is the Christian Alternative to BLM, www.EveryBLM.org) In June 2021, Armoni finally got a job that he'd been working hard to get. The company as far as we know suggested that their employees all be vaccinated. The County of Santa Clara was pressuring everyone, even those who were at no risk of dying from COVID, to get the vaccine. And they were pressuring corporations to vaccinate all their employees. Though he was hesitant, somewhere along the line Armoni decided to get vaccinated.