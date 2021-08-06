Flandreau Cardinals Earns Friday Night Win to Move to Second Round in State Tournament

The Flandreau Cardinals beat the Tabor Blue Birds in the First Round of the 2021 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament. Bret Severtson had two hits and drove in two runs in the 9-4 win. Severtson picked up the win with seven innings on the mound, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs, and striking out three. Jordan Gesling nabbed the two-inning save without allowing a hit. Flandreau is set to play Mt. Vernon on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Mt. Vernon got the 13-5 win against Akron before Flandreau’s win. Menno and Plankinton also picked up victories.