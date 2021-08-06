Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flandreau, SD

Flandreau Cardinals Earns Friday Night Win to Move to Second Round in State Tournament

amazingmadison.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flandreau Cardinals beat the Tabor Blue Birds in the First Round of the 2021 South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament. Bret Severtson had two hits and drove in two runs in the 9-4 win. Severtson picked up the win with seven innings on the mound, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs, and striking out three. Jordan Gesling nabbed the two-inning save without allowing a hit. Flandreau is set to play Mt. Vernon on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Mt. Vernon got the 13-5 win against Akron before Flandreau’s win. Menno and Plankinton also picked up victories.

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flandreau, SD
Sports
City
Menno, SD
City
Lake Norden, SD
City
Alexandria, SD
City
Flandreau, SD
City
Lennox, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Colman, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flandreau Cardinals#The Tabor Blue Birds#Mt Vernon#The Canova Gang#Cornbelt League#Dell Rapids Pbr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy