Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— 914 FPUS53 KUNR 080107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then hazy. in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to. 15 mph...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Northwest#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Montana StateKULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 023 FPUS55 KGGW 101509 AAA. ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for Northeast Montana...UPDATED. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday. MTZ016-102215- Central and Southeast Phillips- Including the cities of Malta and Saco. 909 AM MDT Tue Aug 10 2021. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY...
KULR8

WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING EXPIRES AT 800 PM MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS. AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING. FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES. 301...302...304... 305...307...308 AND 310...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Seattle: Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 13: Sunny during the
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (08/09/21) AM: A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday as the heat and humidity sticks with us

As Monday comes to a close the heat and humidity is still hanging on. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s. We will start to clear out overnight and also remain dry. During the early hours of Tuesday, some patchy fog is possible, especially in valley locations. For Tuesday, unsettled weather returns with a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal (1 out of 5) for the chance to see an isolated strong to severe storm with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Also for Tuesday, a heat advisory is in place from 12:00pm until 7:00pm for the chance to see heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A heat index value is what it feels like with the humidity and temperature combined. Make sure you have a way to cool off, stay hydrated, and limit time outdoors. Tuesday night, we start to dry out but hang onto some patchy cloud cover. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 80s to near 90 while overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.
KULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 755 FPUS56 KOTX 101035. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. ...Record High Temperatures Possible from Thursday through. Saturday night... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower...
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 715 FPUS55 KBOI 100930. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 88. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 94. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Weather Forecast For Baltimore

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Baltimore: Tuesday, August 10: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the. lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in. the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear....
Cottonwood, CAPosted by
Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel

Cottonwood Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cottonwood: Tuesday, August 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 13: Mostly sunny
Spencer, MAPosted by
Spencer (MA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Spencer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spencer: Tuesday, August 10: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight
Pocatello, IDKULR8

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 388 FPUS55 KPIH 100847. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-102200- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 247 AM MDT Tue Aug 10 2021. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to...
KULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM. MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM MDT this...
Salt Lake City, UTKULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 811 FPUS55 KSLC 101037. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click a location on the...
EnvironmentSFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-110000- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to. 10...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Tuesday, August 10: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, August 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 12: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Philadelphia: Tuesday, August 10: Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during
Mesa, AZPosted by
Mesa (AZ) Weather Channel

Mesa Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mesa: Tuesday, August 10: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, August 12: Mostly sunny then slight chance of
Lincoln, ALPosted by
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Tuesday, August 10: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, August 11: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, August 12: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, August

Comments / 0

Community Policy