WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

As Monday comes to a close the heat and humidity is still hanging on. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s. We will start to clear out overnight and also remain dry. During the early hours of Tuesday, some patchy fog is possible, especially in valley locations. For Tuesday, unsettled weather returns with a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal (1 out of 5) for the chance to see an isolated strong to severe storm with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Also for Tuesday, a heat advisory is in place from 12:00pm until 7:00pm for the chance to see heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A heat index value is what it feels like with the humidity and temperature combined. Make sure you have a way to cool off, stay hydrated, and limit time outdoors. Tuesday night, we start to dry out but hang onto some patchy cloud cover. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 80s to near 90 while overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.