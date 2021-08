Marcus Stroman pitched five strong innings, but a late Bryce Harper home run secured the 4-2 Philadelphia win and catapulted the Phillies into first place. Stroman gave up a solo home run to Didi Gregorious in the second inning and an RBI single to his counterpart Kyle Gibson in the fifth, but finished with five strikeouts and set up his team for success. The Mets offense did not respond in kind, however, once again wasting a no-out bases-loaded opportunity in the fourth inning and leaving eight runners on base.